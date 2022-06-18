T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stake Lifted by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises approximately 2.4% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TROW stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,052,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,528. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.72 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.19.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

