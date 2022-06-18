Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.08.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Talkspace from $2.25 to $1.70 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Talkspace by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talkspace by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,221,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,164 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Talkspace stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. Talkspace has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $245.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60.

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 49.10% and a negative net margin of 60.31%. The company had revenue of $30.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Talkspace will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

