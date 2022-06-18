Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TPR. Citigroup cut their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.12.

Tapestry stock opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average is $36.71. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.05.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Tapestry announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tapestry by 230.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $49,554,000 after acquiring an additional 173,870 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Tapestry by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,521 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

