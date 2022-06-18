Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.07. Tarena International has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $16.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.36 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tarena International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) by 157.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,181 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Tarena International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.