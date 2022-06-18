Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.07. Tarena International has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $16.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51.
Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.36 million for the quarter.
Tarena International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tarena International (TEDU)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.