Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,859 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,928,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,613,679. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.22.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,196,721. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,821 shares of company stock worth $8,497,215. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.81.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

