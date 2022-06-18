TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.
TCW Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
TCW Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $5.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.25.
About TCW Strategic Income Fund (Get Rating)
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
