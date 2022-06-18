Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,151 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Commvault Systems by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVLT stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.72 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.20, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.47.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $205.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.98 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,140.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 17,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,117,345.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 79,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,601.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,490. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

