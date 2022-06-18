Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,838 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $303,114.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,232.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,197 shares of company stock valued at $10,203,013 in the last 90 days. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cross Research lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

VMW stock opened at $116.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. VMware’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.