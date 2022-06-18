Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $3.14 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.3% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $138.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

