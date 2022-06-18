Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,777 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,777 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard General L.P. boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 11,424,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,780 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,294,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bally’s by 15,678.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,839,000 after buying an additional 658,167 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,285,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Bally’s by 409.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 683,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,292,000 after buying an additional 549,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

BALY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

NYSE BALY opened at $18.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.54. Bally’s Co. has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.92 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was up 185.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

