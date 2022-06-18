Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $74.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.27. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $96.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

