Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,293,537,000 after acquiring an additional 103,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,295,939,000 after acquiring an additional 57,739 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $1,005,096,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX stock opened at $419.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $411.39 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $479.42 and its 200 day moving average is $561.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $668.74.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

