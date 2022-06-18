Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Upgraded to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TECK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.45.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Teck Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,514,000 after buying an additional 829,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,801,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,851,000 after buying an additional 318,294 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $318,590,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,607,000 after purchasing an additional 417,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,883,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,245 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

