Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

TNYA stock opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $223.91 million and a PE ratio of -0.35.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.13). Equities analysts predict that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNYA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 62.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 90.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 37.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 80,318 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.