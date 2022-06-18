Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
TNYA stock opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $223.91 million and a PE ratio of -0.35.
Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.13). Equities analysts predict that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).
