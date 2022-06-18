Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $264,189,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,248,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 385.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,190,000 after acquiring an additional 413,694 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,159,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 590,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,505,000 after acquiring an additional 285,885 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.59.

Teradyne stock opened at $89.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.66 and a 1-year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

