Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.20

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00). Tertiary Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,826,945 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of £2.38 million and a P/E ratio of -1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.20.
Tertiary Minerals Company Profile (LON:TYM)
