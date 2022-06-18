Tether Reaches Market Capitalization of $68.15 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Tether coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tether has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $68.15 billion and $48.23 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.4% against the dollar and now trades at $729.24 or 0.03836696 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00105094 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00095609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00035998 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 79,710,622,658 coins and its circulating supply is 68,230,995,597 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

