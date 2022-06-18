Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,968,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,316,000 after buying an additional 35,688 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

TXN opened at $150.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.47. The company has a market cap of $138.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $149.10 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

