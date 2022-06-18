The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Short Interest Down 16.9% in May

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the May 15th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 752,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 13.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $29.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.02. Buckle has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.71 million. Buckle had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 60.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Buckle will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

