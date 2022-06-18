The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 226,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 0.5% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $14,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen Lawrence B grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KO opened at $59.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $257.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.68 and its 200-day moving average is $61.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $2,784,413.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

