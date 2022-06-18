The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Director Lemuel Amen Purchases 20,000 Shares

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) Director Lemuel Amen bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lemuel Amen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Lemuel Amen acquired 15,000 shares of The Glimpse Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

The Glimpse Group stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The Glimpse Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in The Glimpse Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Glimpse Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; PostReality, a cloud-based software as a service solution that enables users to create AR presentations; and XR Platform, a cloud-based, scalable and secure backend infrastructure, including proprietary cloud image recognition technology, online storage, creation and management of subscription plans, and invoicing and payments designed for VR/AR companies.

