The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 710” Price Target for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.62) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.07) to GBX 570 ($6.92) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 560 ($6.80) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 515 ($6.25) price target on HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.68) to GBX 590 ($7.16) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 640 ($7.77) price target on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 590.73 ($7.17).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 508.70 ($6.17) on Wednesday. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.88). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 512.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 501.70. The stock has a market cap of £102.25 billion and a PE ratio of 11.23.

In related news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn acquired 15,000 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.08) per share, for a total transaction of £75,150 ($91,212.53).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

