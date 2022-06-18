The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 12.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $206.03 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $231.60. The company has a market cap of $313.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.26.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at $38,808,828.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $33,292.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,143.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,503 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,455 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

Hershey Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.