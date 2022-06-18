The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,810,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the May 15th total of 12,920,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $50.60 on Friday. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

In related news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $2,075,244.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,039 shares of company stock worth $7,169,395 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $254,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 35.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2,143.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 603,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,138,000 after buying an additional 576,679 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 30.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

