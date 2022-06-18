The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Southern were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $990,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 322,331 shares of company stock valued at $23,363,999. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

NYSE:SO opened at $65.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.88. The company has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.