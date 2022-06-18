The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Lifted by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063,371 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,427 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of TJX Companies worth $64,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 215,901 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,411,000. Finally, Doman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,415,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $56.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

