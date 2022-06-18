The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,770 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 76.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,911 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

DIS stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

