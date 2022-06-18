Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,230 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 54,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO stock opened at $500.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $548.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $577.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $476.72 and a 52-week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

