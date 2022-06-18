Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF) Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of Timbercreek Financial Corp. (OTC:TBCRF – Get Rating) traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.32. 126 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Several research firms have issued reports on TBCRF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.25 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.