Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.15

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.15 and last traded at C$2.17, with a volume of 6080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.23.

Separately, Cormark set a C$5.75 price target on Titanium Transportation Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

