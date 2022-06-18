Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Trading Down 1.6%

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.80 and last traded at $31.21. 10,835 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 5,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average of $40.00.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion.

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

