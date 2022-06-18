Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $16,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $578,209,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $340,147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,726,000 after purchasing an additional 351,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $120.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.32 and its 200-day moving average is $159.85. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.71.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

