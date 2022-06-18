Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.14.

Shares of NYSE TGI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.40. 2,864,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,043. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.41 million, a PE ratio of -18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.75.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $123,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter worth about $690,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 415.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

