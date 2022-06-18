TRON Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.66 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 18th. During the last week, TRON has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $5.66 billion and $794.78 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0611 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000214 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002103 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TRON

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,521,833,857 coins and its circulating supply is 92,521,817,599 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

