Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman Purchases 3,000 Shares

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,564.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:TROX opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.12. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.59.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Tronox’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Tronox by 5.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tronox by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tronox by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Tronox in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Tronox by 5.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tronox (Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.