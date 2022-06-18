Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman Purchases 3,000 Shares

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,564.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:TROX opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.12. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.59.
Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Tronox by 5.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tronox by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tronox by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Tronox in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Tronox by 5.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
