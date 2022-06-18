TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Short Interest Up 29.3% in May

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 956,800 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the May 15th total of 740,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

TBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on TrueBlue in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered TrueBlue from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered TrueBlue from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TrueBlue currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Shares of TBI stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $540.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.48. TrueBlue has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $32.91.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.28 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About TrueBlue (Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.