Truist Financial Trims Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Target Price to $42.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OZK. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Bank OZK stock opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.89.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.45 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 47.54% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 28.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Bank OZK by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Bank OZK by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Bank OZK by 56.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

