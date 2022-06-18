Truist Financial Trims Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Target Price to $50.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.28.

SNV opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,545.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,288,000 after buying an additional 190,830 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 936,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,102,000 after buying an additional 118,561 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 29,905 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 49,340 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

