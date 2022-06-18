Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 3,824 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 64,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,281,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,815,000 after purchasing an additional 57,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.77. The company had a trading volume of 34,761,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,139,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average of $69.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $78.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $8,877,050 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

