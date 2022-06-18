Trust Co. of Vermont Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $710,595,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after buying an additional 1,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $957,147,000 after buying an additional 1,293,701 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,159,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,187,000 after buying an additional 915,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,529,000 after buying an additional 864,957 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,955,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,734,726. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.75 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average is $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

