Trust Co. of Vermont Has $3.37 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,902 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Target were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 20.1% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Target by 19.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 675.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Target by 3.1% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 9.3% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $4,089,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,196,721. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,821 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,215 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.30. 10,928,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,613,679. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.28 and a 200 day moving average of $212.22. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.81.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

