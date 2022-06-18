Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 1,126 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Argus decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.18.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $4.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.33. 10,177,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,031. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.07.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

