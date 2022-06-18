Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 2,232 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,721 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,789,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock valued at $22,142,730. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

Salesforce stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,074,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,880,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.77 and its 200-day moving average is $207.19. The company has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

