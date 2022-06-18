Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 728 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.25. 2,128,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,867. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $177.33 and a one year high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.31.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.55.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

