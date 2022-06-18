Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 842 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Novartis by 7.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 2.7% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 536,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 6.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.06. 1,969,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,344. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

