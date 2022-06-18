Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,735 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $367.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $411.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
