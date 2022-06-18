Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,791 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Fund Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,059,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 537.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,560 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,000,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,321,000 after purchasing an additional 884,546 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,228,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,024,000 after purchasing an additional 721,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 794,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,795,000 after purchasing an additional 612,377 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $112.08 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $108.11 and a one year high of $155.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.