Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Macerich by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,642,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,503,000 after acquiring an additional 398,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Macerich by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,421,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,362,000 after acquiring an additional 843,369 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Macerich by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,986,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,435 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Macerich by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,183,000 after acquiring an additional 453,813 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,131,000 after purchasing an additional 322,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.10.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $22.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.20 million. Macerich had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.00%.

In other Macerich news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $146,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 2,100 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 87,100 shares of company stock valued at $977,840 in the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

