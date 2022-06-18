Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,784 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,784 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,371,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,263,000. Finally, Doman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $2,976,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.15.

MCD opened at $234.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

