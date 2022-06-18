Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Invests $202,000 in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $2,686,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth $10,022,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 4,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $368,550.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,109 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $72.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.23. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.79 and a one year high of $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.00.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

